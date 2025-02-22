Windy City Drops Home Contest to Capital City
February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a 107-128 matchup against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young, making his debut with the Bulls, recorded a team-high 22 points and seven assists.
Windy City center David Muoka ended with 19 points, a career-high, and 13 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, while also adding four blocks. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell was strong defensively as well, rejecting four shots. Liddell also posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Windy City led after the first quarter thanks to rebounding efforts, grabbing 18 boards compared to Capital City's nine. The Bulls kept their advantage into halftime, entering the breakup 63-58. Miller topped all scorers with 15 points in the first half. The Go-Go broke things open in the third, outscoring Windy City by 18 points in the quarter, with Capital City guard Erik Stevenson dropping 13 points. Things continued in that direction during the final frame as the Go-Go pulled away.
Stevenson ended with a game-high 29 points. Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson, on assignment with Capital City, put up 25 points, six assists, and five three-pointers. Washington Wizards forward Colby Jones, also on assignment with the Go-Go, recorded a game-high five steals.
Windy City falls to 6-15 with the loss while Capital City improves to a conference-best 14-5.
Both teams are in action again tomorrow for the second game of a back-to-back in Hoffman Estates. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30pm CT and the game will be broadcast on the Chicago Sports Network.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Legends Struggle Late in Loss to Rip City Remix - Texas Legends
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Capital City - Windy City Bulls
- Herd Stopped by the Cruise - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Sweeps Mexico City in a Total Defensive Effort - Greensboro Swarm
- Jenkins Earns Career High; Cruise Extend Win Streak to Six - Motor City Cruise
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Capital City - Windy City Bulls
- Gold Fall Short Against The Blue Coats 99-119 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Brooks Leads Squadron to Win at Cleveland - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Fall at Home - Cleveland Charge
- College Park Skyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside - College Park Skyhawks
- Stockton Kings Acquire Jalen Thomas in Trade - Stockton Kings
- Washington Signs Jalen McDaniels to 10-Day Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Santa Cruz Warriors Blow by the Blue, Powering Past Oklahoma City, 113-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Shine In Victory Over San Diego, 136-127 - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.