Sea Dubs Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back 106-96 to Osceola

Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (2-2) fell 106-96 in game two of their back-to-back set against the Osceola Magic (3-1) on Sunday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Two-way forward Malevy Leons was the Warriors' leading scorer and rebounder, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Center Charles Bassey recorded 14 points and two blocks in his first start for Santa Cruz. Guard Chance McMillian notched 15 points and five rebounds, while forward Jacksen Moni contributed 10 points and a pair of blocks off the bench.

Guard Lester Quinones recorded a game-high 26 points and five rebounds. Forward Phillip Wheeler came off the bench to collect 18 points and five rebounds, while guard Alex Morales managed 14 points and nine rebounds. Forward Justin Minaya and center Will Baker scored 13 points apiece and collectively notched 12 rebounds.

The Warriors claimed an early five-point lead three minutes into the game; however, an 18-2 Osceola run gave the visiting side a 23-12 advantage at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter. Led by a combined 20 points from Quinones, Morales, and Minaya, the Magic continued to stay ahead by multiple possessions, taking a 29-21 advantage into the second quarter. The Sea Dubs found their offensive rhythm in the second period, shooting 7-for-9 from the floor in the opening seven minutes of the frame to cut their deficit to two points, behind 41-39. After trailing by just three points with 2:49 left on the clock thanks to 30 first-half points from Leons, McMillian, and Bassey, the Magic closed the first half on a 13-3 run to head into halftime leading 60-47.

The Warriors held the Magic to 1-for-5 from behind the arc to open the second half, and an early 1-3 Santa Cruz run shrunk the gap to seven points at the 8:21 mark of the third quarter. The Warriors' momentum stalled due to six turnovers in the frame, and with both teams shooting under 24% from deep, Santa Cruz couldn't trim the deficit to fewer than nine points. Led by a quarter-high eight points from Leons, Santa Cruz entered the final period behind 83-67. The fourth quarter turned into a long-range shootout as both sides tried to control the final 12 minutes, shooting a combined 26 three-pointers and knocking down four apiece. With 10 points from Cumberland in the fourth quarter, the Magic expanded their margin to as much as 23 points, leading 102-79, with four minutes left in the game. Santa Cruz ended the contest on a 17-4 run, but the lead was too large to overcome, and the Sea Dubs fell 106-96 to the Magic.

The Warriors begin a five-game road trip with a pair of games against the Austin Spurs on Wednesday, December 31, and Friday, January 2. Tip-off against the Spurs on December 31 is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.