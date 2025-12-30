Shorthanded Bulls Fall Short in Rematch to Cruise
Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell short on Monday night against the Motor City Cruise 117-138. Limited to an eight-man lineup, the Bulls struggled to find momentum on the floor. Despite the loss, forward Kevin Knox II led the team with 26 points and nine rebounds.
Windy City went on an 8-0 run to open the contest, but the Cruise soon matched the Bulls shooting rhythm and ended the first frame knotted up at 27-27. The second and third quarters saw Motor City run away with the game on account of exceptional shooting from under the basket and from long-range. What was an eight-point lead for the Cruise at the half ballooned to a 29-point lead by the end of the third quarter. The Cruise set a franchise record for most points scored in a quarter with 50 points in the third frame, shooting 81.8% from the field and sinking nine threes. It was a physical matchup, the Cruise committed 32 personal fouls compared to 17 for the Bulls, but ultimately the hot hand from Motor City won out.
Alongside Knox II, Windy City guard Mac McClung contributed 23 points. The remainder of the starting lineup consisting of guard Caleb Grill, guard R.J. Nembhard and forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili each put up 18 points. Additionally, Bezhanishvili grabbed six rebounds and Grill grabbed five.
For Motor City, Cruise guard Jaden Akins led all scorers 29 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field with six made threes. Cruise guard Quincy Olivari recorded 27 points and eight rebounds for a near double-double. Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III and Cruise forward Brice Williams each put up an additional 19 points.
With the loss the Bulls fall to 2-2 and the Cruise improve to 2-2. Windy City will return home on Friday, January 2 to face off against the Osceola Magic. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and CHSN+.
NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Cruise Set Franchise Records in Victory over Bulls - Motor City Cruise
- Shorthanded Bulls Fall Short in Rematch to Cruise - Windy City Bulls
- Swarm Use 70-Point Bench Effort to Top Legends, 136-130 - Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Earn Big Win 136-115 on the Road against Delaware Blue Coats - Iowa Wolves
- Hustle Win Regular Season Home Opener on Tyler Burton Game-Winner - Memphis Hustle
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games - Motor City Cruise
- Mo Bamba Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors - Salt Lake City Stars
- Sea Dubs Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back 106-96 to Osceola - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Earn Weekend Sweep in Santa Cruz - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Sweep the Season Series over Maine - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Earns 1000th Win in Franchise History - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Nearly Complete Comeback in 101-98 Loss to Sioux Falls Skyforce - San Diego Clippers
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Shorthanded Bulls Fall Short in Rematch to Cruise
- Windy City Earns Double-Digit Win over Motor City
- Windy City Finishes NBA G League Winter Showcase 1-1 with Narrow Loss to Rip City
- Windy City Starts Regular Season With Win Over Memphis
- Windy City Starts Regular Season with Win over Memphis