Cruise Set Franchise Records in Victory over Bulls

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise put together one of the most efficient offensive performances in franchise history Monday night, rolling past the Windy City Bulls, 138-117, at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Motor City set a franchise record with 50 points in the third quarter and finished the night shooting a team-record 62.7 percent from the field, as the Cruise turned a close game into a runaway victory coming out of halftime.

The Cruise scored 39 points in the second quarter to take a 66-58 lead into the break before erupting in the third. Motor City went 18-of-22 from the floor in the period, building a lead that grew as large as 36 points through the fourth.

Jaden Akins led all scorers with 29 points, shooting 11-of-15 from the field and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, while adding six assists and two steals. Quincy Olivari followed with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Tolu Smith added 19 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting.

Brice Williams chipped in 19 points, John Ukomadu scored 17, and Isaac Jones added 14 points off the bench as Motor City placed six players in double figures.

The Cruise finished the night 18-of-30 from three-point range (60.0 percent) and recorded 24 assists on 52 made field goals. Motor City also outscored Windy City 62-52 in the paint, 18-12 on fast breaks and outrebounded the Bulls 47-27.

Kevin Knox II paced the Bulls with 26 points, while Mac McClung scored 23. Caleb Grill, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ruben Nembhard Jr. added 18 points apiece. Windy City shot 48.2 percent from the field but was unable to keep pace with the Cruise's second-half surge.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET against the Grand Rapids Gold. The game will be streamed on The Prep and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.







