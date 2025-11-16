Galloway Shines for Santa Cruz in 26-97 Loss to Stockton Kings

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Trey Galloway scored a Santa Cruz season-high 38 points, as the Warriors (0-5) lost 126-97 to the Stockton Kings (3-1) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard Trey Galloway shot 7-of-12 from behind the arc to lead the Warriors with 38 points and five rebounds. Two-way forward Alex Toohey, in his season debut, came off the bench to record 13 points and four rebounds. Guard Michael O'Connell and guard Taevion Kinsey both contributed 12 points apiece, with O'Connell notching a game-high three steals and Kinsey grabbing five rebounds. Center Marques Bolden rounded out the Warriors' scoring effort with 11 points, three assists, and three rebounds.

Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points, while two-way guard Isaiah Stevens followed closely behind with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Two-way guard-forward Daeqwon Plowden recorded 16 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Two-way center Dylan Cardwell secured a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. Guard-forward Dexter Dennis, guard Jon Elmore, and guard DaQuan Jeffries all matched Cardwell's scoring production with 12 points apiece.

Three consecutive turnovers by the Warriors allowed Stockton to jump out to a 12-2 lead three minutes into the contest. Galloway scored 10-straight points for the Sea Dubs, closing the gap to six points, 20-14, with 4:37 left in the first quarter. Stockton shot 72.7% from the floor, 6-of-11 on three-point attempts, in the first quarter to take a 40-19 lead into the second frame. The defensive intensity ramped up for both sides as Santa Cruz narrowly outscored Stockton 12 points to 11 points through the first six minutes of the period, continuing to trail 51-31. The Warriors stayed strong to end the second quarter, recording four blocks in a matter of three minutes to stifle any attempt by the Kings to expand their margin. Galloway and Toohey combined for 29 points in the first half, Toohey scoring all eight of his points in the second frame, as Santa Cruz went into the halftime locker room with a 64-43 deficit.

Stockton opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run; however, Santa Cruz answered quickly with an 8-point swing of their own to cut the margin to 19 points four minutes into the second half. Galloway continued to be the Warriors' offensive stalwart, scoring 14 of Santa Cruz's 31 points in the frame. The Kings held on to a 97-74 advantage heading into the closing quarter, primarily thanks to 18 points in the paint on 9-of-9 shooting up close in the third quarter. The Kings connected on a quick corner three-pointer to set the tone for the remainder of the game, expanding their lead to as much as 33 points four minutes into the final frame. O'Connell played the entire duration of the fourth quarter for Santa Cruz, scoring a quarter-high nine points. Santa Cruz's 1-of-8 three-point shooting in the final frame deterred the home side from mounting any late game runs to close the gap and the Warriors went on to lose 126-97.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will travel to South Bay for a pair of games against the Lakers on Friday, November 21, and Sunday, November 23. Tip-off against the Lakers on November 21 is slated for 7 p.m. PT.







