Game Preview: Skyforce vs Bulls

Published on November 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 114-111 on 12/13/24

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 4-5

Streak: W2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce hit the road for the first time since Opening Weekend as they travel to NOW Arena on Sunday afternoon to face the Windy City Bulls. Sioux Falls enters the matchup at 3-1 after completing a two-game sweep of the Noblesville Boom, including a 132-112 win on Friday night that featured one of the team's most efficient offensive performances of the young season.

The victory extended the Skyforce's winning streak to three games and continued a run of early momentum that has pushed Sioux Falls into the top tier of the Central Division standings. Now, Sioux Falls looks to carry that rhythm into its first meeting of the season with Windy City, a team the Skyforce split the regular season series with last year.

Through four games, the Skyforce are averaging 129.3 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, supported by strong ball movement and dominant paint production. Jahmir Young has been one of the G League's most productive early-season guards, averaging 28.0 points with at least 25 in three of four games. Myron Gardner is coming off a standout performance with 31 points and 10 rebounds - his third straight double-double - while Ethan Thompson added 24 points, marking his third game with 24-plus this season.

Windy City enters the contest at 2-0 and has leaned on a balanced offensive attack to open its season. Seven Bulls players currently average double figures, and the team has held opponents to just 110.5 points per game, one of the lowest marks in the league through the first two weeks. This matchup also gives the Skyforce their first look at Emmanuel Miller, Trentyn Flowers and Lachlan Olbrich, who are scheduled to be transferred for the game from Chicago.

With a chance to push its winning streak to four and continue building separation in the Central Division, Sioux Falls will look to replicate the tempo, paint pressure, and second-half defensive intensity that fueled Friday's home win. Tip-off from NOW Arena is scheduled for 2:00 PM CST.

KAS' DEBUT

- Miami HEAT first round draft pick Kasparas Jakuĉionis makes his NBA G League debut today after being assigned over the weekend.

- The 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft appeared in two preseason games for Miami, averaging five points per game.

- Jakuĉionis becomes the third straight first round pick of the HEAT's to be assigned to Sioux Falls.

GARDNER OWNS THE GLASS

- HEAT two-way Myron Garnder erupted for 20 points and 24 rebounds on Wednesday night, marking just the eighth time in franchise history a Skyforce player has notched a 20/20 game.

- His 24 rebounds is also tied for third in Skyforce history and the most since Chris Alexander (24) on 1/16/08.

- Gardner's 12.5 rebounds per game ranks third of players with three-plus games played and 50 total ranks first in the NBA G League.

- He's posted three straight double doubles, as well.

GET IT AND GO

- The Sioux Falls Skyforce has one of the most high-powered offenses in the NBA G League. Their 129.3 points per game is good for third in the NBA G League and first of teams to play three-plus games.

- The Force ranks first in the NBA G League in PACE at 112.5, the only team above 110. in the entire NBA GL.







NBA G League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.