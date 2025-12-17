Osceola Magic Announce 2025 G League Winter Showcase Schedule

Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today the upcoming schedule for the 2025 G League Winter Showcase. The Osceola Magic will play two games during the event on Friday, December 19 and Monday, December 22. All Winter Showcase games will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida for the third-straight year. Tickets will not be available to the public.

On Friday, December 19, the Magic will take on the newly rebranded Noblesville Boom at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on Roku TV and the NBA App. The Magic will finish the event on Monday, December 22 against the Mexico City Capitanes at 4 p.m. ET and that game will be shown on ESPN+. Both games will count towards Osceola's regular season record.

After the Winter Showcase, the Magic will depart on a 10-game road trip starting in Santa Cruz, California to take on the Warriors on Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on current Tip-Off Tournament leader Raptors 905. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Prime Video. Osceola will also be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee.

Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets or by calling 407-447-2140.







NBA G League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.