Windy City Bulls Partner with Local Townships for Pack the Bus Food Drive

Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, will partner with the Townships of Schaumburg and Hanover for the team's Pack the Bus food drive in early January. For home games on January 2nd and January 3rd fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, paper goods, and hygiene products for donation to benefit the local pantries. Fans can also donate online here by designating the donation to "Windy City Bulls Pack the Bus."

For the new initiative, the Bulls will station the team bus outside NOW Arena prior to tip-off to collect items and monetary donations. Fans who donate five or more items will receive one free ticket to any Windy City Bulls game for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. All proceeds from the drive will benefit the Schaumburg and Hanover Townships.

"In November the Township Food Pantry served over 4,000 individuals and events like this help keep food on the tables of our friends, neighbors, older adults and kids in the community," said Schaumburg Township Supervisor Tim Heneghan, "We are especially thankful for partnerships with organizations like the Windy City Bulls and Village of Hoffman Estates because they keep the community engaged with important community support programs like area food pantries." The Schaumburg Township food pantry accepts food and monetary donations year-round to support residents in need. If fans are unable to attend the game, donations can also be sent directly to the Township. An Amazon Wishlist for most needed items can be found here, and items should be shipped to:

Schaumburg Township

Schaumburg Township Food Pantry

1 Illinois Blvd #107

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Hanover Township Supervisor Brian McGuire states "Over the last two months, the Hanover Township Food Pantry has experienced an 81% increase in applications from local families in need, with no tax dollars used to stock pantry shelves, support from organizations like the Windy City Bulls and the Village of Hoffman Estates ensure we have the resources we need to take care of our residents." The Hanover Township Food Pantry accepts food, toiletries, gift cards, and monetary donations. The organization's Amazon Wishlist for most needed items can be found here, and all items should be shipped directly to the pantry at:

Hanover Township Astor Avenue Community Center

7431 Astor Avenue

Hanover Park, IL 60133

The Windy City Bulls aim to build meaningful relationships and enrich the lives of those we serve, creating a stronger, more unified community. The Pack the Bus drive will begin on Friday, January 2 and continue for Windy City's matchup on Saturday, January 3. Additional information on upcoming community events can be found on the 'WCB in the Community' page at WindyCityBulls.com.







