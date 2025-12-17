Osceola Magic Finish Tip-Off Tournament Play with Loss to Memphis Hustle

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (8-6) dropped its third-straight game to the Memphis Hustle (7-7) 125-122 on Tuesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. The Magic's Tip-Off Tournament run has ended and will begin regular season play during the Winter Showcase held December 19-22.

Memphis guard Charlie Brown Jr. led all scorers with 28 points, along with seven rebounds. Tyler Burton and Evan Gilyard dropped in 20 apiece to help lift the Hustle to a win.

Magic two-way players Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson led Osceola with 20 points of their own. Cain added three blocks and three steals while Robinson pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

Up Next:

With Tip-Off Tournament play finished, the Magic will begin their regular season schedule with two games at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase. Date and opponents will be announced at a later date.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Regular season starts now with those games counting towards our record. Obviously disappointing way to end the showcase portion for us. We just have to regroup, get back to work, dig into the details and get this thing going. We know how quickly things change in pro basketball, so we'll be ready to go."

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are auctioning game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Florida Blue for being the presenting partner for tonight's Holiday Party!







