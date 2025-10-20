Trail Blazers Sign Javonte Cooke to Two-Way Contract

Published on October 20, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Javonte Cooke to a two-way contract, General Manager Joe Cronin announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Cooke (6-6, 185), who appeared in three games for Portland during the preseason, is coming off his third G League season in 2024-25-in which he averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.2 minutes per game with the Oklahoma City Blue. Cooke spent the previous two seasons with the Iowa Wolves (2022-24) after playing collegiately at Winston-Salem State and Mars Hill University.

Portland's roster now stands at 18, including three two-way players.







