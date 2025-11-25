Squadron Come up Short in Mexico City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were defeated, 115-102, in Monday night's rematch against the Mexico City Capitanes.

The Squadron (2-5) got off to a 9-0 start after four minutes of action as the Capitanes (4-3) opened 0-11 from the field. The visitors maintained their strong start and never trailed in the first period, taking a 27-22 lead into the second quarter.

The second period proved to be a defensive battle, with both teams shooting a combined 3-of-21 from three-point range and committing 10 turnovers. Despite the offensive struggles, Mexico City took a slight 42-40 advantage into halftime.

After shooting 4-of-20 from the floor and 1-of-9 from three in the second quarter, Birmingham started clicking offensively in the third. Christian Shumate led the team's 34-point period with 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, while Johnny O'Neil also stayed perfect with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting. The Squadron shot 13-of-16 from the field as a team but still trailed 81-74 after three.

Birmingham continued their strong offensive showing in the second half, shooting 11-of-22 for 28 points in the fourth period. However, Mexico City couldn't be slowed down and secured the rematch win, 115-102.

Christian Shumate led the Squadron with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

Keion Brooks Jr. surpassed his season-high of 18 points from last night with a 19-point, seven-rebound performance.

Johnny O'Neil also had a career night, finishing with 18 points and four rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from deep.

The Squadron will have an eight-day break before returning home to face the Memphis Hustle on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. CT for the team's annual STEM Fest game. Birmingham's first of four straight home games will be available My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.







