Ron Harper Jr. Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on November 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League today announced that Maine Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Nov. 17-23.

Harper led Maine to two wins in the week, both over Delaware. For the week, he averaged 36.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. Harper shot 56.3% from the floor and 40.7% from three-point range. He is currently leading the G League in scoring, averaging 29.8 points per contest. Harper and the Maine Celtics have won four consecutive games.

Harper scored a career-high 46 points in Maine's 113-111 win over Delaware on Nov. 21. The 46-point performance is the fifth-most points scored in a single game in franchise history. The Two-Way Player also added a career-high eight assists to go with seven rebounds, while shooting 7-14 from beyond the arc. Harper also scored the game-winning basket with:01 remaining.

He followed that game up by leading Maine with 26 points on Nov. 23, helping erase a 23-point deficit in a 129-119 win over Delaware. Harper also contributed five rebounds and six assists in the victory.

Maine returns to action this Friday, Nov. 28 in Westchester. The Celtics return to the Portland Expo for a pair of games against College Park on Dec. 6-7.







