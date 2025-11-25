Stars Sweep Kings in Doubleheader with 149-122 Win

Published on November 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars swept their doubleheader against the Stockton Kings, closing out the series with a dominant 149-122 win at the Maverik Center. With the victory, the Stars improved to 5-1, extending their winning streak to four games and remain atop the West Division standings.

Salt Lake City delivered its strongest offensive performance of the season, scoring a season-high 149 points on 51% shooting from the field and knocking down 45.5% of their attempts from beyond the arc. The Stars locked in defensively as well, holding Stockton to just 26.3% shooting from three.

A Sean East II three-pointer put the Stars ahead 31-28 in the first quarter, and the team never trailed again. Salt Lake City took an 82-63 lead into halftime and continued to build on the margin throughout the second half. A Justin Harmon layup at the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter extended the lead to 33, the Stars' largest advantage of the season.

Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless returned to form with a season-high 31 points (9-17 FGM, 6-10 3PM), leading all scorers. All five Stars starters finished in double figures, with four Stars players reaching 20-plus: Harkless (31), East II (22), Mo Bamba (20), and Max Abmas (21).

On assignment from the Utah Jazz, forward Taylor Hendricks added 14 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, finishing with a +29 in the +/- category.

Stockton was led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 30 points off the bench in just 25 minutes.

The Stars now hit the road for a back-to-back against the Santa Cruz Warriors, beginning Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. MT at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game will air on Jazz+.

Highlights from tonight's win, Head Coach Rick Higgins, and Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks postgame media availabilities can be found HERE.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Harkless - 31 Tshiebwe - 15 Abmas - 8 .510 .455 .773 19-32-51

KINGS Nelson Jr. - 30 Cardwell - 10 Stevens - 6 .461 .263 .824 14-26-40







