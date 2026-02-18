Salt Lake City Stars Add Eli Cain to Active Roster

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have added guard Eli Cain to the active roster.

Cain (6-6, 200, DePaul) returns to Salt Lake City after previously spending the 2022-24 seasons with the Stars. Most recently, Cain played for the Caledonia Gladiators of the Super Basketball League in Scotland during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in six games (one start), averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

Cain last suited up for the Stars in 2023-24, appearing in 17 games (five starts) and averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 15.0 minutes per contest. He first joined Salt Lake City during the 2022-23 season after being acquired from the available player pool. In his debut stint with the Stars, Cain appeared in 29 games (five starts), posting 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 21.4 minutes per game.

Cain has also gained NBA G League experience with the Memphis Hustle and was originally selected by the South Bay Lakers in the third round (first pick) of the 2021 NBA G League Draft.

A native of Willingboro, N.J., Cain spent his four-year collegiate career at DePaul from 2015-19. He appeared in 129 games, starting 127 consecutive contests beginning with the third game of his freshman season. Cain averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 32.3 minutes per game over four seasons and scored in double figures 83 times. He became the first player in program history to record 1,400 career points, 350 assists, and 150 three-pointers and was a two-time Big East All-Academic Team selection.

