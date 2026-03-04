Vipers Prevail in Final Minutes against Raptors

ONTARIO, Canada - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (17-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, triumphed 123-121 over the Raptors 905 (16-11) on Wednesday afternoon at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

RGV set the pace for the first half of the game from the get-go after Daishen Nix scored the opening five points. RGV capitalized on the Raptors' turnovers, scoring 18 points from nine turnovers made by the 905. The visiting team also outrebounded the opponent 24-13. At halftime, the Vipers were outscoring the Raptors 15-0 in second chance points and 40-30 in points in the paint. Vipers' Caleb McConnell had a perfect first half with zero turnovers, shooting 100 percent from the field, the three-point line and the free-throw line to accumulate 13 points. On the 905 side, David Roddy was a big asset to his team, scoring 20 points while shooting 67 percent from the field and the three-point line.

The third quarter was a turning point for the 905 when A.J. Lawson tied the game, for the first time, at 88-88 with 1:10 remaining. Immediately after, the team took its first lead of the competition and closed the quarter with a 94-90 advantage. The 905 succeeded in multiple areas of the game. For starters, the 905 outscored RGV 36 to 17 overall. The Raptors also profited from points in the paint, outscoring the Vipers 20-10. What really stood out this quarter was the Raptors' change in scoring on fast-break points as the 905 outscored RGV 11-4.

At 9:14 in the fourth quarter, McConnell tied the game at 99-99. After that possession, the rhythm of the game changed. The quarter featured nine lead changes and five ties. The final tie occurred when Vipers' John Knight III set the score at 119-119. Knight III also gave the Vipers the final lead of the game, securing a 123-121 win.

Nix finished the night with 27 points. Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton fell short of a double-double after collecting 21 points, nine rebounds and assists. McConnell scored 18 points off the bench.

Roddy paved the way for the 905 with 27 points. Tyreke Key scored 23 points followed by Lawson with 18.

On Friday, March 6 both teams will battle it out one more time at 6:30 p.m. CST at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Fans can catch the action on NBAGLeague.com and KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







