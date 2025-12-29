LA Clippers Sign TyTy Washington Jr. to Two-Way Contract

On December 27th, the LA Clippers signed guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract after an impressive showing with the San Diego Clippers, the team's G League affiliate.

Washington Jr., 24, has averaged 19.9 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals over 36.1 minutes per game through 16 games with San Diego this season. Washington Jr. showcased his talent during last week's G League Showcase, where he averaged 34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals per game, highlighted by a season-best 36-point performance against the Greensboro Swarm that also marked his first double-double of the year.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Washington Jr. brings NBA experience from stints with three franchises: the Houston Rockets (2022-23), Milwaukee Bucks (2023-24), and Phoenix Suns (2024-25). Washington Jr. played one season at Kentucky, where he made an immediate impact by appearing in 31 games and averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He set the school's single-game record with 17 assists and earned Second Team All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman honors.

In a corresponding roster move, the Clippers released guard RayJ Dennis from his two-way contract. Dennis appeared in five games during his return to San Diego, averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game. Additionally, the San Diego Clippers acquired forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye from the player pool.







