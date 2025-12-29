Squadron Split Season Series with Knicks

Published on December 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Westchester Knicks, 128-118, in the second and final game of the season series.

The Squadron (2-2) came into the game looking to build off last night's win, but it was the Knicks (1-3) who gained a seven-point lead early in the first quarter. Birmingham trimmed the deficit down to three but still trailed, 31-28, at the end of the first period.

In just under two minutes, the Squadron gained their first lead since going ahead, 4-3, early in the first quarter. Birmingham led by as many as 11 with 3:34 remaining in the first half, but a late push by Westchester narrowed the gap to just two at the break.

Birmingham maintained their slight advantage through most of the third quarter, with their largest lead being just five points. With 1:49 remaining in the period, the Squadron finally let the lead slip away and faced a six-point deficit heading into the final 12 minutes of play.

The visitors hoped to regain the advantage in the fourth, but five three-pointers in the first five minutes of the quarter by Westchester quickly stretched the gap to double-digits. The Knicks went on to break their franchise record for three-pointers made in a single game with 26 and capped off the night with a 128-118 win.

D.J. Carton led the Squadron in scoring with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He also contributed with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Christian Shumate recorded a career-high 23 points and earned the third double-double of his rookie season with 11 rebounds.

The Squadron will travel to Georgia to take on the College Park Skyhawks in a two-game series on Tuesday, Dec. 30, and Thursday, Jan. 1. Game one in College Park will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.