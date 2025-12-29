Boom Strikes Gold in Overtime

Published on December 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (2-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, earned its first overtime win of the season with a 149-145 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold (2-2) on Sunday evening at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Gabe McGlothan paved the way for the Boom, flirting with a triple-double by posting 21 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists on 8-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and sinking the game-winning free throw. Kyle Guy recorded 28 points, along with nine assists and seven rebounds. Jalen Slawson added 27 points, four rebounds, and four blocks, while M.J. Iraldi provided a spark off the bench with 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Gold were led by James Akinjo (34 points, 10 rebounds) and Moses Brown (16 points, 10 rebounds), who both notched double-doubles. Javante McCoy followed with 22 points and seven assists, while Kessler Edwards tallied 20 points and five rebounds.

In a high-scoring opening period, the Gold put up 46 points-the most by an opposing team in the first quarter this season. Akinjo and McCoy scored 10 points apiece to help Grand Rapids build a 46-35 advantage after 12 minutes. Trailing by 11, the Boom opened the second quarter on a 12-4 run, with the first eight points coming from Kyle Guy, cutting the deficit to three early in the period. Noblesville continued to battle and even took its first lead with 3:08 remaining in the half. Despite the Boom's 42-point quarter, the Gold held a two-point edge at the break.

The back-and-forth third quarter featured eight lead changes, with neither team able to pull away. Holding a two-point advantage (119-117) in the fourth quarter, tempers flared, resulting in the ejection of Samson Johnson. The Boom responded, extending their lead to nine points late in the frame, but the Gold rallied to tie the game with 18.9 seconds remaining. Kyle Guy had one final chance to seal the win, but his 28-foot three-pointer fell short, sending the game into overtime. After a slow start in the extra period, the Boom hit back-to-back threes to pull within one point of the target score. McGlothan capped off his impressive night by grabbing an offensive rebound under the basket, drawing a foul, and sinking the game-winning free throw at the charity stripe to secure the gritty win.

NEXT UP

The Boom hit the road for a four-game trip beginning Friday against the Maine Celtics in Portland, Maine. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.