Boom Falls Short in Winter Showcase Finale

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Noblesville Boom (1-1), NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell short against the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-0), 108-100, on Sunday evening at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida.

In his return, Gabe McGlothan delivered a game-high 25 points along with nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals to lead the Boom. Kyle Guy and Au'Diese Toney followed with 19 points apiece, while Jalen Slawson added 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

For Santa Cruz, Malevy Leons paced the Warriors with 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Trey Galloway contributed 14 points, and Marques Bolden recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter after a slow start from the Boom, who shot just 35.0 percent (7-for-20) from the field and 22.2 percent (2-for-9) from three-point range in the opening frame. Santa Cruz capitalized to take a 30-19 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Boom responded in the second period, as McGlothan and Toney combined for 18 of the team's 27 points to trim the deficit to one at halftime (47-46). Early in the third quarter, trailing by five, Noblesville knocked down three straight three-pointers to seize momentum and take its first lead of the game. The Warriors quickly answered, regaining control and holding a narrow 79-77 edge after three quarters. In a back-and-forth fourth, the Boom erased a nine-point deficit with a 9-0 run to tie the game with under six minutes remaining. However, Santa Cruz closed strong, finishing on a 12-4 run to secure the victory.

The Boom return home after the holiday break to face the Texas Legends on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at the Arena at Innovation Mile. Live coverage will stream on NBAGLeague.com.

