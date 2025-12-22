Birmingham Squadron Earn First Win of Regular Season over Suns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, topped the Valley Suns, 125-121, to earn their first victory of the 2025-26 G League regular season.

In the first-ever matchup between the two teams, Valley (1-1) got off to a hot start, knocking down seven three pointers in the first six minutes to take a 25-9 lead. However, Birmingham (1-1) responded with a 17-5 run late in the first quarter to pull within five points.

The Squadron carried their momentum into the second quarter, opening the period with a 16-0 surge in just over five minutes. The Suns fought back and briefly reclaimed the lead with 1:30 remaining in the half, but buckets from Jaden Springer and Hunter Dickinson sent Birmingham into the break leading 64-61.

Birmingham preserved their lead and extended their advantage to eight with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter. However, Valley gradually climbed back, taking a lead of as many as seven late in the period.

Trailing by five heading into the fourth, the Squadron had ground to make up. Josh Oduro gave Birmingham the lead with 9:04 remaining, and both teams continued to trade leads until the score was tied, 111-111, with five minutes to play. Trey Alexander's jumper put the Squadron back in front with 3:05 remaining, and Birmingham would not relinquish the lead again, securing a 125-121 victory in their second and final game of the G League Winter Showcase.

Josh Oduro led the Squadron with a season-high 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He also shot a season-high 81.8% from the field.

Keion Brooks Jr. also propelled Birmingham, tying his season-high with 22 points. The second-year Squadron forward also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out four assists.

The Squadron are set for a six-game road trip, beginning with the Westchester Knicks on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. CT. Every game of Birmingham's away stretch will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

