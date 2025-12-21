Swarm Close Winter Showcase with 127-117 Win over Clippers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Greensboro Swarm defeated the San Diego Clippers, 127-117, on Sunday to close out its pair of Winter Showcase contests.

With the win, the Swarm improved to 1-1 in regular-season action, while the Clippers fell to 0-2. Greensboro and San Diego both dropped their opening-round matchups in the Winter Showcase Tournament, resulting in Sunday's placement game between the fourth- and eighth-seeded teams.

Greensboro was led by a balanced scoring effort, with Terrell Brown Jr. finishing with 22 points and a game-high 11 assists, while Liam McNeeley added 22 points on efficient shooting. Antonio Reeves contributed 20 points, and PJ Hall recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds - the most rebounds by a Swarm player this season - as Greensboro placed six players in double figures. The Swarm shot 50 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range.

San Diego was paced by TyTy Washington Jr., who tallied 36 points on 14-of-18 shooting, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 28 points on an 11-of-17 clip.

Greensboro set the tone early, closing the first quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 31-22 lead after 12 minutes. Keyontae Johnson provided an immediate spark off the bench with seven first-quarter points, while Brown Jr. controlled the tempo by recording three of Greensboro's first five assists. The Swarm shot 54 percent in the opening frame and limited the Clippers to 17 percent shooting from three-point range.

San Diego answered in the second quarter, kickstarting a seesaw period that featured six lead changes and four ties. Tied at 51, Greensboro responded with an 11-3 run to close the half and take a 62-54 lead into intermission, with the Clippers' offense largely driven by Washington Jr. and Baldwin Jr.

The Clippers carried that momentum into the third quarter, outscoring Greensboro 37-26 to grab a 91-88 advantage heading into the fourth. Washington Jr. scored 14 points in the frame, while Brown Jr. kept the Swarm within striking distance with 10 third-quarter points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Greensboro responded with its strongest stretch of the night in the final period, outscoring San Diego 39-26 to pull away late and secure the victory. The Swarm shot 68.4 percent in the fourth quarter, regaining control with a pair of decisive runs, as Reeves led the way with 13 points in the final 12 minutes.

The Swarm return to action with their regular-season home opener against the Iowa Wolves on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. ET.







