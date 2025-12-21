Tyty Washington Jr.'s Season High 36 Points Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Greensboro Swarm

Published on December 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Orlando, FL - The San Diego Clippers (0-2) against Greensboro Swarm (1-1), 127-117.

The Greensboro Swarm jumped out to an early lead against the San Diego Clippers, taking a 31-22 advantage after the first quarter. TyTy Washington Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced all scorers with nine points apiece in the opening quarter. The Clippers mounted a second-quarter surge behind Patrick Baldwin Jr. and TyTy Washington Jr., who combined for 18 of San Diego's 32 points in the period. The Clippers caught fire from beyond the arc, shooting 50% from three-point range, but still trailed 62-54 at halftime. Patrick Baldwin Jr. was nearly automatic with 17 points on 78% shooting from the field, while TyTy Washington Jr. led all scorers with 19 points on an impressive 80% shooting clip. The Clippers seized the league at the end of the third quarter with Patrick Baldwin Jr. finishing a lob to give the Clippers a 91-88 lead. TyTy Washington Jr. had a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Clippers' charge. The Clippers were unable to keep pace with the Swarm in the fourth quarter losing, 127-117.

TyTy Washington Jr. delivered a season high 36 points on 78% shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes of action. Patrick Baldwin Jr. added with 28 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Off the bench, Jahmyl Telfort had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists while John Poulakidas scored 13 points. Derek Ogbeide had 14 points and seven rebounds.

For Greensboro Swarm, Terrell Brown Jr. had 22 points. PJ Hall had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will return home to face off against Sioux Falls Skyforce on December 21 at 7pm on NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.