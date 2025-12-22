Santa Cruz Knocks off Noblesville 108-100

ORLANDO, FL - A combined 17 points from Trey Galloway and Malevy Leons in the fourth quarter secured a 108-100 victory for the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-0) over the Noblesville Boom (1-1) on Sunday evening at the Orange County Convention Center.

Leading the way for the Sea Dubs, two-way forward Malevy Leons notched 20 points and six rebounds. Center Marques Bolden tallied his second double-double of the regular season with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Guard Taevion Kinsey added 13 points and six assists, while guard Trey Galloway scored 14 points off the bench. Also coming off the bench for the Warriors, guard Chance McMillan finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Forward Ja'Vier Francis rounded out the winning effort with 10 points and 8 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.

Forward Gabe McGlothan came off the bench to record a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Guard Kyle Guy and guard Au'Diese Toney notched 16 points and three steals apiece for the Boom. Forward Jalen Slawson contributed 13 points and five rebounds, while guard Steven Ashworth finished the game with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Guard Cameron Hildreth shot 5-for-8 from the floor to match Ashworth's scoring production with 11 points of his own off the bench, logging three steals of his own as well.

After creeping out to a 7-5 edge three minutes into the contest, the Sea Dubs rattled off eight straight points to take a double-digit lead at the 6:48 mark thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Cryer. Three offensive rebounds and an efficient eight points from Francis kept Santa Cruz out in front by 13 points, 25-12, with just over two minutes left in the first quarter. The Warriors dominated the glass through the first 12 minutes of play, outrebounding the Boom 16-5 to take a 30-19 lead into the second frame. The two sides shot a combined 4-for-23 from the floor through the opening six minutes of the second quarter, with Noblesville outscoring Santa Cruz 7-6 during the cold spell to trail 36-26. The Boom capitalized on seven Santa Cruz turnovers in the period to pull within two possessions with 3:56 left in the first half. The Warriors and Boom were anchored by their reserves, as McMillian (11 points) and McGlothan (10 points) both led their respective teams in scoring during the frame, resulting in a narrow 47-46 Santa Cruz advantage at halftime.

Bolden and Kinsey joined forces to score the first 12 points of the second half for Santa Cruz; however, Noblesville opened the frame shooting 6-for-9 from the floor to claim their first lead of the game, 60-59, at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter. The offensive intensity was ratcheted up on both ends of the court to end the frame, with each team shooting over 50% from the floor and knocking down at least five shots from deep. Despite the high-scoring surge, Santa Cruz was able to steady the seas and hold onto a narrow 79-77 margin heading into the final frame. The two sides exchanged baskets until back-to-back connections from behind the arc by Galloway gave the Sea Dubs their largest lead since the 2:45 mark of the second quarter, ahead 92-84 with under eight minutes left to play. Moments later, a 9-0 run by the Boom knotted the game up at 96 points apiece at the 4:47 mark. The Warriors held Noblesville to just four points for the remainder of the game, and crucial points from Leons, Galloway, and Kinsey secured Santa Cruz's 108-100 victory over the Boom to end the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase undefeated.

The Warriors will return to Santa Cruz for a back-to-back set at home against the Osceola Magic on Saturday, December 27 (7 p.m. PT tip-off), and Sunday, December 28 (6 p.m. PT tip-off). Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







