Stars Win Thriller in 127-123 Victory over Kings to Advance to Winter Showcase Championship

Published on December 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars defeated the Stockton Kings 127-123 in the semifinals of the Winter Showcase Tournament, advancing to the championship game against Raptors 905. The win marked Salt Lake City's fourth straight victory over Stockton during the 2025-26 season.

Stockton opened the game shooting efficiently, connecting on 57.9% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc in the first quarter to take a 31-26 lead. The Kings continued to score at a high clip in the second quarter, and a Dexter Dennis three-pointer pushed Stockton's advantage to 10 - its largest lead of the game. The Stars responded late in the half and went into the break trailing just 65-62.

Salt Lake City locked in defensively in the second half and methodically erased the deficit. A Cameron McGriff three-pointer gave the Stars a 115-113 lead at the 4:10 mark of the fourth quarter, and Salt Lake City held on from there to secure the four-point victory.

Two-way guard Elijah Harkless led the Stars with a game-high 27 points, adding five rebounds and four assists. The frontcourt duo of Oscar Tshiebwe and Mo Bamba controlled the glass, combining for 33 rebounds. Tshiebwe posted 10 points (5-9 FGM) and a game-high 18 rebounds (6 OR, 12 DR) to record his ninth double-double of the season. Bamba added 17 points (7-11 FGM) and 15 rebounds (7 OR, 8 DR), also tallying his ninth double-double.

All five Stars starters scored in double figures: Harkless (27), Bamba (17), John Tonje (13), Max Abmas (11) and Tshiebwe (10). Off the bench, Sean East II sparked the comeback with 21 points, while McGriff contributed 18.

Stockton was led by Dennis, who scored 26 points, while Devin Carter and Daeqwon Plowden added 22 apiece.

The No. 2-seeded Stars now advance to the Winter Showcase championship game against the undefeated No. 1-seeded Raptors 905, marking the teams' first meeting of the season. The title game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. MT at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., and will air on ESPNU.

Postgame media availability from Head Coach Rick Higgins can be found HERE, followed by Sean East II HERE. Highlights from tonight's game can be found HERE.

