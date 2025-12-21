905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals

Raptors 905 (2-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (1-1) 110-89 Sunday afternoon, advancing to the NBA G League winter showcase.

The undefeated 905 were led by double-doubles from Jonthan Mogbo and Chucky Hepburn, who contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 points, 10 assists, respectively. DaRon Holmes II led the charge for the Gold, putting up 19 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

Alijah Martin provided complementary scoring and big defensive players, adding 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in the victory. Kessler Edwards added a double-double of his own in Grand Rapids' loss, putting up 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Raptors 905 will take on the winner of the Stockton Kings vs Salt Lake City Stars semi-finals game tomorrow, Dec. 22 at 6:30 pm on ESPNU and NBA TV Canada.







