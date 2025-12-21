905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals
Published on December 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (2-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (1-1) 110-89 Sunday afternoon, advancing to the NBA G League winter showcase.
The undefeated 905 were led by double-doubles from Jonthan Mogbo and Chucky Hepburn, who contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 points, 10 assists, respectively. DaRon Holmes II led the charge for the Gold, putting up 19 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.
Alijah Martin provided complementary scoring and big defensive players, adding 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in the victory. Kessler Edwards added a double-double of his own in Grand Rapids' loss, putting up 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Raptors 905 will take on the winner of the Stockton Kings vs Salt Lake City Stars semi-finals game tomorrow, Dec. 22 at 6:30 pm on ESPNU and NBA TV Canada.
NBA G League Stories from December 21, 2025
- Tyty Washington Jr.'s Season High 36 Points Not Enough as San Diego Clippers Fall to Greensboro Swarm - San Diego Clippers
- 905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals - Raptors 905
- Maine Celtics Erase 16-Point Deficit in Showcase Win - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Raptors 905 Stories
- 905 Strike Gold, Advance to Winter Showcase Finals
- Raptors 905 Advance to Winter Showcase Semi-Finals
- Raptors 905 to Compete in First-Ever Winter Showcase Cup Tournament
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament
- 905 Remain Undefeated, Silencing the Celtics in Maine