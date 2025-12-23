905 Fall in the Winter Showcase Finale

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, were defeated by the Salt Lake City Stars 137-112 in the 2025 Winter Showcase finals.

Alijah Martin led the 905 with a career-high 33 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the matchup against the Stars. Max Abmas, named showcase MVP, put up a game-high 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead Salt Lake City to their victory.

AJ Lawson added 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists for the red and black. Matthew Murrell and Mo Bamba added 17 points apiece to hand Raptors 905 their first loss of the year.

Raptors 905 return home for back-to-back matchups against the Maine Celtics beginning Dec. 27 at 7:30 pm, while Salt Lake City hosts the Memphis Hustle Dec. 31 at 8:00 pm.

905 28 26 27 31 112 MARTIN 33 MOGBO 9 HEPBURN 6

STARS 44 30 27 31 137 ABMAS 29 BAMBA 12 EAST 6







