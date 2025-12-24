Elijah Harkless Named to 2025 All-Winter Showcase Team

Published on December 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars today announced that Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless has been named by the NBA G League to the 2025 All-Winter Showcase Team. Harkless was a cornerstone of the Salt Lake City Stars' Winter Showcase Championship run in Orlando, Fla., earning his first All-Winter Showcase Team selection.

Harkless (6-3, 196, UNLV) led Salt Lake City in scoring during the three-game tournament, averaging 28.3 points per game, totalling 84 points through three games while shooting 45.5% from the field and a perfect 16-16 from the free-throw line. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

In the 137-112 championship victory over Raptors 905, Harkless scored 25 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc, while converting all three of his free-throw attempts.

Prior to the Winter Showcase Championship game, Harkless appeared in 13 total games for the Stars during the 2025-26 season, averaging 23.4 points, 5.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest. He's also seen action in seven games for the Utah Jazz, averaging 2.4 points in 9.4 minutes per game.

A native of San Bernardino, Calif., Harkless adds his first All-Winter Showcase Team honor to an already decorated G League resume. He was previously named the 2024-25 NBA G League Most Improved Player, participated at the NBA G League Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend, and earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors.







