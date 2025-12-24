Tristen Newton Named to the 2025 NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team

Published on December 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves guard Tristen Newton has been named to the 2025 All-Winter Showcase Team following the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando. This is the first time Newton has been named to an All-Winter Showcase Team and the fifth such honor in Wolves franchise history.

Newton started in both Winter Showcase games for the Wolves, averaging 31.5 points on 54.8% shooting, including 50.0% from three, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 assist and 3.0 steals, helping lead the Wolves to a perfect 2-0 record during the tournament. On Dec. 20, Newton scored a game-high 41 points on 15-of-27 shooting, including 8-of-16 from three, to go along with six rebounds, a team-high nine assists and a game-high-tying four steals, leading the Wolves to a 117-101 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Newton becomes the fifth player in Iowa franchising history to be named to an All-Winter Showcase Team, joining Leonard Miller (2024), Naz Reid (2019), Amile Jefferson (2017) and Shabazz Muhammad (2013).







NBA G League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.