Lanier's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Cruise Past Skyhawks

Published on December 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Chaz Lanier delivered the decisive moment at the horn, drilling a buzzer-beating jumper to lift the Motor City Cruise (1-1) to a thrilling 113-112 victory over the College Park Skyhawks (1-1) on Monday morning at the Orange County Convention Center.

Lanier's game-winner capped a back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured 12 lead changes, as the Cruise held on after College Park erased a double-digit deficit late. Lanier finished with 11 points and four assists, including the walk-off basket that sealed Motor City's first win of the Winter Showcase since their 2022-23 season.

Bobi Klintman tied his career high with a game-high 26 points and set career highs with nine rebounds and six three-pointers to lead the Cruise offensively. Tolu Smith turned in a dominant interior performance, recording 20 points, 13 rebounds - including 10 on the offensive glass - and a career-high six assists. Smith's activity around the rim and ability to create second-chance opportunities played a key role in Motor City's early lead and late-game execution.

The Cruise built a 16-point first-half advantage behind efficient shooting and strong ball movement, entering halftime up 60-47. College Park responded with a 31-point third quarter to swing momentum, setting the stage for a tightly contested final period.

College Park was led by Javan Johnson and Caleb Houstan, who each scored 19 points, as the Skyhawks mounted a late comeback after trailing by as many as 16. Malik Williams added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Deivon Smith chipped in 17 points to help fuel the Skyhawks' 34-point fourth quarter.

Jaden Akins and Wendell Moore Jr. each scored 10 points for Motor City, while Dawson Garcia contributed 11 points off the bench. The Cruise finished with 54 points in the paint and 22 second-chance points, helping offset a late surge by the Skyhawks.

The Motor City Cruise will return home to resume regular-season play on Saturday, Dec. 27, when the club hosts the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on NBAGLeague.com.







