Iowa Wolves Suffer First Loss of Regular Season 117-123 to Greensboro Swarm

Published on December 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves suffered their first loss of the regular season 117-123 to the Greensboro Swarm on Saturday night in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Wolves (2-1) are finishing out the calendar year on a road trip.

Tristen Newton led Iowa with 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jules Bernard added 27 points, and Alize Johnson added 16 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

Jalen Crutcher, in his first game with the Wolves after being acquired in a three-team trade from the Osceola Magic, tallied 13 points. Donte Ingram added 11 points for Iowa.

It was a battle in the paint, with the Wolves out-rebounding the Swarm (2-1) 53-50, but the Swarm had the edge with 50 points in the paint to the Wolves' 48 points. It was back-and-forth for the duration of the contest, with 13 lead changes and 10 ties.

The Wolves led by 15 at one point, but the Swarm locked in the victory in the fourth quarter. Liam McNeeley led Greensboro with 27 points, while KJ Simpson added 20 points. Keyontae Johnson recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves head to Delaware for a two-game set before returning to Casey's Center to host the Sioux Falls Skyforce for a back-to-back the first weekend of the year. Saturday, January 3 is the annual Timberwolves Day, featuring classic edition jerseys and Sunday, January 4 is Faith & Family Day, featuring a free postgame concert.







