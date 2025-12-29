College Park Drops Second of Back-To-Back against Long Island Nets, 119-111

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - In the second game of a back-to-back, the College Park Skyhawks (1-3) dropped a 119-111 contest to the Long Island Nets (2-1) on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Hawks two-way center Malik Williams posted a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double, marking the Louisville product's third game of the season with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Williams came into the game averaging career highs across the board with 16.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Kobe Johnson poured in a career-high 18 points behind 6-11 from the field and 4-8 from deep, adding four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes. Rookie Basheer Jihad also tied his career high of 14 points, pouring in an efficient 6-7 from the field off the bench in 15 minutes.

In all, seven Skyhawks netted double-digits for the first time this season behind Williams (21 points), Johnson (18 points), Caleb Houstan (17 points), MJ Walker and Jihad (14 points), Dwight Murray Jr. (13 points), and Deivon Smith (10 points).

Long Island held an early seven-point advantage in the first quarter, before College Park hit four straight threes from the combination of Kobe Johnson, Basheer Jihad, and MJ Walker to pull within one point of the Nets, ending the first quarter with a 31-30 score.

Long Island netted three straight buckets to open the second frame to take back their seven-point lead, which would hold to the end of the half, with the score favoring Long Island 59-50. Malik Williams finished with a near double-double in the first half, collecting 13 points and nine rebounds.

Long Island kept their foot on the gas in the third frame thanks to 14 quarter points from Brooklyn Nets two-way forward E.J. Liddell, pulling ahead 90-75 at the end of the quarter.

Long Island held a double-digit lead for the majority of the final quarter, gaining as much as a 13-point advantage at the two-minute mark, before College Park poured in a quick 10 points to cut the Nets lead to five with 37 seconds remaining.

The Skyhawks then forced a jump ball, which they recovered on their own end of the floor with 30 seconds left, but Long Island responded with a defensive stop and free throws to ice the game, leading to a 119-111 Nets victory.

Long Island was led by Brooklyn Nets two-way forward E.J. Liddell, who poured in a game-high 24 points along with nine rebounds in 31 minutes, and Brooklyn Nets first-round pick Ben Saraf, who joined Liddell in the 20-point column with 21 points in 38 minutes.

The Skyhawks will finish off their four-game homestand with a two-game series against the Birmingham Squadron on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 at 7 p.m., both airing on ESPN+.

