Maine Celtics Swept by Raptors 905

Published on December 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Mississauga, Ont. - The Maine Celtics fell hard for a second straight night to Raptors 905, this time by a final score of 123-100.

Maine (1-3) was led by Ron Harper Jr. with a team-high 17 points. Stefan Todorovic led the bench with 16 points in the loss, while Jalen Bridges added 13 to go with 8 rebounds. The Celtics struggled mightily from beyond the arc for a second straight night, shooting just 20% (7-35) on the night.

Raptors 905 (4-0) was led by Two-Way guard A.J. Lawson, who finished with a game-high 22 points. Olivier Sarr contributed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Maine got the scoring started when Harper found a streaking Hason Ward for a fast-break dunk. Ward scored the first six points for the Celtics, but Chucky Hepburn and the 905 kept pace - Hepburn's corner three knotted the game at 6 just 3:00 into the game. The two teams would trade threes and Raptors 905 maintained a three point lead halfway through the period. Tyreke Key buried a three and followed that up with a three-point play to lift the 905 to a 20-11 advantage. Olivier Sarr's alley-oop dunk put the home team up 11, and Raptors 905 took a 35-18 lead after the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd, Max Shulga opened the scoring with his first field goal of the game, but A.J. Lawson's and-one the other way got him to 10 points and put Raptors 905 up 20. Raptors 905 opened the quarter on a 16-7 run, extending the lead to 51-27. Harper Jr.'s hard hoop plus the foul tried to get a run going for Maine. Brown and Harper hit back-to-back lay-ups late in the quarter, but Maine still trailed 61-41 at the half. Maine shot 41.9% (18-43) from the field, but went just 23.5% (4-17) from three, while turning the ball over 14 times.

Both teams traded baskets in the early part of the 3rd, with Harper Jr.'s steal and dunk cutting the deficit to 16. Kendall Brown's put-back dunk made it 68-49 in favor of the 905. Jarkel Joiner answered with a corner three to put Raptors 905 up 24. Shulga scored on a driving lay-up late in the quarter, but Lawson answered with a thunderous dunk. Raptors 905 led 91-75 after a 34-point 3rd from the Celtics. In the 4th, Maine tried to make a run, but the 905 had an answer every time. Maine threw in a couple of late threes to bump them up to 7-35 on the night. Raptors 905 finished the game shooting 50% (45-90) from the floor and 29.4% (10-34) from three-point range.

Maine returns to action on Wednesday, when the Celtics return home for their annual New Year's Eve matinee. The game vs. Noblesville is slated for 1 p.m.







