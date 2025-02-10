USA Basketball Announces February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - USA Basketball today announced the 12-man roster for the February 2025 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team, which will play at Puerto Rico and at Bahamas on Feb. 20 and Feb. 23, respectively.

The 12 athletes slated to compete for the USA have professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and international leagues with eight players having prior USA Basketball experience.

The February 2025 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team includes Keita Bates-Diop, Norris Cole, Robert Covington, Jalen Crutcher, John Jenkins, Miller Kopp, Nassir Little, Ruben Nembhard Jr., Reggie Perry, Jahmi'us Ramsey, Javonte Smart and Malik Williams.

The squad boasts ample experience in FIBA qualifying competitions. Ramsey played in the first two windows of 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying, while Covington, Smart and Williams played in the second window in November.

Jenkins has extensive USA Basketball experience, having played three World Cup Qualifying windows and on the 2021 and 2023 USA Select Teams prior to the 2020 Olympic Games and 2023 FIBA World Cup. Perry previously played in World Cup Qualifying in advance of the 2023 tournament, while Cole won the bronze medal at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

Little will make his USA competitive debut after participating in a men's junior national team minicamp in 2017. Bates-Diop, Crutcher, Kopp and Nembhard will make their USA Basketball debuts.

Former NBA head coach Stephen Silas will once again serve as head coach for this window and will be assisted by two-time Olympic gold medalist Patrick Ewing and USA Basketball coach veteran Ty Ellis.

The USA will hold training camp Feb. 14-18 in Miami, tipping off vs. Puerto Rico in San Juan on Feb. 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET and vs. Bahamas in Nassau on Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying on Courtside 1891. With a free account, the USA games are free to watch in the United States.

These games will mark the final of three windows in advance of the 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup. The USA, which leads Group A with a 3-1 record, beat both of these teams last November in Washington, D.C. The United States can qualify for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup with one win in window 3, among other scenarios.

FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying consists of 16 teams distributed into four, four-team groups. Each team will play each opponent in their group twice, once at home and once away, during three windows which will take place in Feb. 19-27, 2024; Nov. 18-26, 2024; and Feb. 17-25, 2025. The top three teams in each group (12 in total) will qualify for the 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup Aug. 23-31, 2025, in Managua, Nicaragua.

The U.S. is 9-1 all time in FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games. The Americans have won the FIBA Men's AmeriCup seven times, most recently in 2017. The USA won bronze in 2022.

