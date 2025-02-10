Skyhawks Open Two-Game Set against Indiana with 121-113 Victory
February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (11-6) took down the Indiana Mad Ants (11-7) 121-113 for their third consecutive victory and 12 th win of the season at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
NBA G League Up Next selection Kevon Harris led College Park both in scoring and on the glass, grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds, in addition to 21 points, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes.
Harris became the first Skyhawk since Chris Silva on Jan. 10, 2024, to collect 20-or-more points, 15-or-more rebounds and five-or-more assists.
Tony Bradley followed close behind with an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double, marking the Bartow, Florida, native's third straight double-double and his sixth in the last eight games.
Eight Skyhawks netted double digits for just the sixth time in College Park History and the second time this season (Dec. 30 vs. WCB), as Daeqwon Plowden (16), Jordan Bowden (15), Jarkel Joiner (14), Dwight Murray Jr. (13), Joey Hauser (12) and Nikola Ðurišić (12) all poured in 10-or-more points.
College Park jumped out to a quick eight-point lead early in the first quarter, before Indiana slowly worked its way back to cut the Skyhawks lead to 29-28 at the end of the frame.
The Skyhawks stormed ahead in the second quarter, outscoring the Mad Ants 40-23 (+17) with four Skyhawks netting 10+ points by the end of the half.
Harris notched a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in the first half, marking the second double-double of his career in any half, the first occurring on Jan. 23 against the Grand Rapids Gold (12 points, 10 rebounds).
Indiana hopped out of the gate quickly to start the third quarter, cutting the lead to as little as seven points thanks to three-pointers from Cameron McGriff and Ishmael Lane. College Park responded with a 30-10 run to close the quarter, holding a 103-76 advantage.
College Park held on to its 20-point lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, before three late triples from Keisei Tominaga and a layup from De'Vion Harmon in the last three minutes erased the double-digit lead, ending at a 121-113 victory for the Skyhawks.
Indiana was led by a game-high 29 points from Indiana Pacers two-way guard RayJ Dennis, who dished out 11 assists in 43 minutes on his way to his fifth double-double of the season.
The Skyhawks will play the next two games before the All-Star break at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Feb. 12 th against the Indiana Mad Ants at 7 p.m., and Feb. 13 against the defending NBA G League champion Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m.
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
