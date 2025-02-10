Vipers Add Jamal Bieniemy

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that the team has added guard Jamal Bieniemy to the team and will be available for tonight's game against the Mexico City Capitanes.

In the 2024 NBA G League Draft, the Herd selected Jamal Bieniemy with the 38th overall pick. He appeared in 13 games for the Herd during the 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament in which he averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals.

Bieniemy played for the University of Texas - El Paso during the 2020-22 seasons and for the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2018-20 campaigns.

