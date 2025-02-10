Game Preview: at Rip City Remix

Last Meeting: W, 103-86 on 2/9/24 in Sioux Falls

All-Time Record: 2-0

Streak: W2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce comes into the contest against the Rip City Remix with wins in their last three games at home and looks to finish play before all-star break on a high note.

The Skyforce recently defeated the Greensboro Swarm 115-105 on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Malik Williams led Sioux Falls (9-8) with 22 points on 8-15 FGA (5-9 3PA), four rebounds, two assists and two steals. It marked his fourth-straight game of 19-plus points.

Alondes Williams finished with 21 points on 7-14 FGA and seven assists, while Bryson Warren added 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Caleb Daniels posted 19 points on 8-13 FGA, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Snell led off the bench in his return with eight points and five rebounds.

Rip City comes into the contest on a three-game losing streak, with all three at home. They were swept by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday and Friday, with the latter being a 125-98 defeat. Henri Drell led with 30 points.

Portland two-way Bryce McGowens leads the way for the Remix, as he's averaging 28.3 points per game. They are 3-0 when he scored 30+ in the regular season.

The Remix is 6-1 on the regular season when they score 115+ points and 0-6 when they score under that mark.

Sioux Falls continues its road quest on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Salt Lake City Stars, with tip-off slated for 11:30AM CST both games. The team will reset for all-star break and return to face the Iowa Wolves in a Tip-Off Tournament semifinals rematch at the Sanford Pentagon.

BACK WHERE IT STARTED

- Nassir Little returns to Portland to the organization that drafted him with the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Little spent four seasons with the Trail Blazers and played in 192 games for the team.

- Little has been one of the best two-way wings in the NBA GL this season. His 106.0 defensive rating is sixth in the NBA GL for players to play in 30+ games and average 30+ minutes a game.

- Of the five players ahead of him, he has the highest points per game with 17.0 on 47.8 percent shooting.

CLUTCH CITY

- Sioux Falls is 6-3 in clutch games in the regular season, which is a tie for fourth in the NBA GL.

- The Force is holding opponents to just 38.3 FG% and 29.4 3P% in clutch minutes in the regular season.

BIG GAME BRYSON

- Bryson Warren is averaging 23.3 points per game on 45.8 FG% (41.3 3P%), 5.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists per game and has a combined +87 +/- as a starter in the regular season.

- Sioux Falls is 4-0 when he scores 20+ points this season and 7-1 with him in the starting five.

WILLIAMS WALL

- Over his last seven games, Williams is averaging 20.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting, 13.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He currently has eight double doubles in his last 11 games, as well.

- Sioux Falls is 11-2 this season combined with he shoots 50+ percent from beyond the arc.

