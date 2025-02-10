RayJ Dennis Goes for 29 Points in Monday Night Defeat

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release









RayJ Dennis of the Indiana Mad Ants

(Indiana Mad Ants) RayJ Dennis of the Indiana Mad Ants(Indiana Mad Ants)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Indiana Mad Ants were on the road Monday night taking on the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks affiliate). In a game were they trailed by as many as 27 points, the Mad Ants fought back in the fourth quarter to make it a much closer game. Some threes from Keisei Tominaga mixed with some stingy resulted in Indiana losing by just eight points. The final score was 121-113.

The Mad Ants had two-way guards RayJ Dennis and Quenton Jackson active for Monday's game. On the first possession of the game, Jackson limped off the floor after a collision with one of the Skyhawks players. Following a timeout, Obadiah Noel entered as his replacement.

Cameron McGriff scored the first points of the night for Indiana. On the second possession of the game, McGriff knocked down a mid-range jumper. Dennis scored his first points nearly a minute later.

Jackson checked back into the game four minutes later. The Mad Ants trailed 14-8 halfway through the first quarter.

Trailing 25-19 with under 1:30 to go in the quarter, Dennis cut into the deficit with a three-pointer. On the next possession, Noel bullied his way into the paint and made a layup while drawing a foul. The Maryland native missed the and-one-free throw attempt. Jackson scored on the following possession with an off-hand layup. With time winding down in the quarter, De'Vion Harmon drove through the lane for a layup. Indiana trailed 29-28 after the first quarter. Jackson led the team with nine points.

Jackson scored the first points for the Mad Ants in the second quarter. The California native laid it in between multiple defenders. Ishmael Lane drew a foul on the next possession. The Northwestern State alum converted the one-for-two free throw attempt.

With 6:30 remaining in the first half, Indiana trailed College Park 46-38. Noel made it a six-point game after a transition layup.

In the final minutes of the first half, Dennis added to his point total with a running layup. 90 seconds later, Noel was left open and drained a three-pointer. Down to 30 seconds remaining, Dennis drove the lane and made a close-range floater. At the end of the first half, the Mad Ants trailed the Skyhawks 69-51. Dennis led all scorers with 15 points at the break.

McGriff scored the first points of the half. After being banged up in the second quarter, the Oklahoma State alum drained a corner three. McGriff knocked down another three-pointer on the next possession.

Indiana opened the quarter on a 15-4 to bring the deficit to seven points. However, the Mad Ants went on a scoring drought. With 4:50 remaining in the quarter, the Mad Ants trailed 86-66.

Down to 1:30 remaining in the quarter, Noel added to his point total with a contested field goal and converted the and-one free throw. At the end of the third quarter, Indiana trailed College Park 103-76. Dennis led the Mad Ants with 19 points through three quarters.

Dennis scored the Mad Ants first points in the fourth quarter. The Illinois native scored with a left-handed layup. He scored on the next possession with a three-pointer. On the play, Dakota Mathias recorded an offensive rebound leading to Dennis' bucket.

With a little over six minutes to go in regulation, McGriff knocked down a three-pointer giving him 16 points on the night. The Mad Ants trailed 116-95 following the field goal.

Indiana fought back in the final minutes of the game and cut it to an 8-point game. Keisei Tominaga knocked down three three-pointers to help decrease the deficit. After trailing by as much as 27, the Mad Ants lost to College Park 121-113.

Notes

Final Score: 121-113

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 11-7 in the regular season (18-16 overall)

Mad Ants trailed 69-51 at halftime

Josiah-Jordan James (Knee) & Kyle Mangas (Ankle) did not play

Mad Ants Leading Scorer: RayJ Dennis (29)

Mad Ants Leader in Rebounds: Ishmael Lane (11)

Mad Ants Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (11)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 29 pts, 8 reb, 11 ast

Quenton Jackson (2-way): 17 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast

Dakota Mathias: 0 pts (0-7 FG), 7 reb, 3 ast

Cameron McGriff: 16 pts, 5 reb, 0 ast

Ishmael Lane: 16 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants face the Skyhawks again on Wednesday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The road trip concludes on Thursday, February 13th when the Mad Ants take on the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans affiliate). Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The next home game for the Mad Ants will be Thursday, February 20th against the Maine Celtics.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.