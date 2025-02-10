Herd Completes Trade with Mexico City

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has received the returning player rights to Diego Bernard and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights to Kihei Clark.

Bernard, a 6-0, 170-pound guard played in 40 games for the Mexico City Capitanes last season while averaging 4.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.1 minutes per game. Before joining the NBA G League, Bernard played collegiate basketball at Northwest Missouri State University from 2018-23. During his final season with the Bearcats, the Missouri native appeared in 33 games with averages of 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

