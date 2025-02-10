Nowell Captains Vipers to Victory against Mexico City

EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (9-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (11-7) 115-110 on Monday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The first eight minutes of the game consisted of a back-and-forth battle between both teams. Mexico City eventually pulled away and picked up a 21-18 lead over the Vipers, but the home team then tied the competition at 21-21 with 2:16 on the clock. The visiting team then hit an 11-2 run and closed the quarter with a 32-23 advantage.

RGV started the second quarter with a 9-2 run which tied the game at 34-34. The game then reached another tie at 37-37 and the Vipers then picked up a 43-42 advantage shortly after. With 2:30 on the clock the Vipers entered a 12-0 streak which gave the team the upper hand over the Capitanes with a score of 54-42. The home team kept the momentum going into the half and closed the quarter at 63-52.

With less than nine minutes remaining in the third, RGV had a 13-point advantage with a score of 70-57 but Mexico City responded with a 16-2 run and obtained a 73-72 lead. However, several small runs by RGV helped the team gain an 88-86 command at the end of the third.

During the fourth quarter the competition fueled up as both teams were looking for an opportunity to pick up a victory. With 9:37 on the clock the game was tied at 90-90. The Vipers then pulled away, but not for long as the game reached another tie at 105-105. RGV then went on a 6-0 run which allowed the team to reach a 111-105 lead. Mexico City attempted to make a comeback but fell short as the Vipers picked up a 115-110 win.

Markquis Nowell obtained a double-double with 29 points and 11 assists. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante also had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Both Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh finished the night with 15 points each.

Luis Rodrigues, David Jones Garcia and Juan Toscano-Anderson all had 16 points for the Capitanes. Felipe Haase finished with 15 points followed by Davon Reed with 14 points.

The Vipers will go on the road on Thursday, Feb. 13 to take on the Valley Suns at Mullet Arena. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

