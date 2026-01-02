Skyhawks Start the New Year Strong with 107-83 Victory over the Birmingham Squadron

Published on January 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release









College Park Skyhawks forward Nikola Đurišić dunks

(College Park Skyhawks) College Park Skyhawks forward Nikola Đurišić dunks(College Park Skyhawks)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (2-4) opened 2026 with a 107-83 victory over the Birmingham Squadron (3-3), marking the lowest points allowed by the Skyhawks this season.

In his College Park debut, Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis poured in a game-high 26 points, adding five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

Dennis became just the fourth Skyhawk in their debut to tally 25-or-more points and five-or-more assists, joining N'Faly Dante (33 points, five assists), Kobe Bufkin (34 points, five assists) and Tyrone Wallace (26 points, five assists).

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan knocked down four triples for the ninth time this season, finishing with 14 points and three rebounds in 28 minutes. Coming into tonight's game, Houstan ranked first in three-pointers made and three-point percentage for the regular season (25-45 3FGM, .555 3FG%).

Rookie Kobe Johnson stuffed the stat sheet for the third game in a row, notching 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in his sixth start of the season. Over his last three games, Johnson is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

College Park forced 26 Birmingham turnovers resulting in 33 points, tied for the third most turnovers forced in College Park history and the most points scored off turnovers since 1/4/24 (40 points).

"We had a really disciplined defense tonight," said Skyhawks head coach Steve Klei. "We were disciplined with our shifts and how we guarded the ball, and our point of attack defenders in Kobe, Nikola, and RayJ did a heck of a job protecting the paint and forcing them into tougher decisions."

In a low scoring first quarter, the Skyhawks jumped out to an early 17-13 lead behind five quarter points from the newly-signed RayJ Dennis. Birmingham's 13 first quarter points marked the second-fewest points allowed in any quarter in College Park history.

The Skyhawks burst out of the gates to start the second quarter, opening the first seven minutes on a 26-7 run to take a double-digit lead, which they would carry into the half, 56-33, marking the Skyhawks' largest lead at the half of the season.

College Park's 33 points allowed in the first half tied a franchise record for fewest points allowed in any half, holding Birmingham to 13-37 and 3-19 from deep (.351 FG%, .158 3FG%).

The Skyhawks refused to take their foot off the gas in the third and fourth frames, winning the second half by a 51-50 margin, ending in the 107-83 final.

Birmingham was led by New Orleans Pelicans two-way center Hunter Dickinson, who collected a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Skyhawks will now embark on a three-game road trip to the Midwest, taking on the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., followed by a two-game set against the Grand Rapids Gold on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.