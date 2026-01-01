Noblesville Boom Acquires Cody Martin from Capital City Go-Go

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, has agreed to a trade with the Capital City Go-Go to acquire guard Cody Martin in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick (via Long Island Nets), a 2027 second-round pick, and the returning player rights to Kaiden Rice, Boom General Manager Chris Taylor announced today.

"Any time you can add a player like Cody to your roster-given his high character, extensive NBA experience, and familiarity with the organization after his time with the Pacers earlier this season-it is incredibly exciting," said Taylor. "He fits well into our style of play, brings a lot to our culture, and our goals are aligned with providing him a platform on the court in pursuit of Better Basketball Opportunities. Welcome to the Boom family, Cody."

Martin, a six-year NBA veteran, was the 36th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. The North Carolina native has appeared in 263 NBA games, averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field throughout his career, including a four-game stint with the Indiana Pacers earlier this season.

In his lone season in the NBA G League, Martin spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Greensboro Swarm, appearing in five games and averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field, including 40 percent from beyond the arc.







