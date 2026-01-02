Shorthanded Squadron Fall to Skyhawks in College Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the College Park Skyhawks, 107-83, in their attempt to complete the season sweep.

Birmingham (3-3) opened the night with their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season, shooting 5-of-17 from the field and just 1-of-9 from three-point range. Despite scoring only 13 points, College Park (2-4) was limited to 17 points, tying the fewest allowed by the Squadron in a first quarter this season.

The offensive struggles continued for Birmingham, as they tied a franchise-low with 33 points in the first half. College Park, however, flipped a switch offensively, shooting 13-of-24 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc in the period. The Skyhawks' 39 second-quarter points built a 56-33 lead at halftime.

The Squadron showed improvement offensively in the second half, scoring 50 points. However, the slow start proved too much to overcome, as College Park closed out the night with a 107-83 win and to even the season series at a game apiece.

Hunter Dickinson recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds. His 10 field goals made were his most in the regular season.

After signing a two-way contract yesterday, College Park's RayJ Dennis led all scorers with 26 in his Skyhawks debut. He also handed out five assists and grabbed three rebounds.

The Squadron will travel to Delaware to face the Blue Coats in back-to-back games, beginning on Jan. 3 at 12 p.m. CT. Saturday's game will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

