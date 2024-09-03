Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City Blue News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue announced its 2024-25 season schedule today and will open the season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. versus the Texas Legends in its first of four Field Trip Day games.

During the 2024-25 season, the Blue will host eight home weekend games consisting of five Friday, one Saturday and two Sunday contests. The Blue schedule features a nine-game homestand that spans from March 5 through March 26.

In what has become a yearly tradition, the Blue will host the Memphis Hustle at Tulsa's BOK Center on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. for a Field Trip Day game. Oklahoma City's remaining Field Trip Day games, all presented by The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas, take place on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. versus Raptors 905 and March 5 at 11 a.m. versus the Salt Lake City Stars, both at Paycom Center.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

If fans are interested in Blue season tickets, group experiences or other ticket opportunities, please call 405-208-HOOP (4667) or visit okcblue.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.