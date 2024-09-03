Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Schedule for the 2024-25 Season

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have announced their Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The Warriors will open the Tip-Off Tournament with back-to-back home games on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, against the Valley Suns, the Phoenix Suns' brand-new NBA G League affiliate.

"The 2023-24 season was an unforgettable one," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao when reflecting on last season. "Our basketball team performed at a high level, led by Coach Nicholas Kerr in his first season as our head coach. On the business side, we were named the G League Franchise of the Year for the fourth time in seven seasons. Lastly, we sold out the final 18 regular season home games thanks to the energetic Santa Cruz community and basketball fans."

When looking ahead to the start of a new season, Kao said "I am looking forward to an even more exciting 2024-25 season and continuing the sellout streak starting with the first home game on November 8 against the Suns!"

All NBA G League teams begin the 2024-25 season with the Tip-Off Tournament, which includes 14 games in team markets, followed by two Winter Showcase games to crown the Tip-Off Tournament champion. The Santa Cruz Warriors will compete in the Western Tip-Off Tournament pod which includes the Rip City Remix, Salt Lake City Stars, San Diego Clippers, South Bay Lakers, Stockton Kings, and Valley Suns. Team records will reset for the 34-game regular season, which begins on December 27, followed by the NBA G League Playoffs in April.

The Warriors are slated for a month-long 10-game homestand from February 7 to March 9. The 10-game streak includes three sets of Friday-Saturday back-to-back games and will be capped off on March 9 by the annual Chase Center game with the Warriors taking on the Mexico City Capitanes. Last year, the Capitanes were led by former Sea Dub and 2022 NBA Champion with Golden State, Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Santa Cruz has a pair of seven-game road trips during the regular season, one to start the season from December 27 to January 13 and another immediately following the team's 10-game homestand from March 12 to 25.

The Sea Dubs will have 13 back-to-backs throughout the year, including eight at home at Kaiser Permanente Arena and five on the road. Four of the 13 Santa Cruz back-to-backs - three at home and one on the road - will take place during the 14-game Tip-Off Tournament.

Following the aforementioned seven-game road trip from March 12 to 25, the Warriors will close out the regular season with two final home games against the Rip City Remix on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29.

All home games will continue to feature giveaways for at least the first 1,000 fans in attendance, continuing a tradition that dates back to the 2019-20 season. Tipoff time for all Santa Cruz home games during the 2024-25 season will be at 7 p.m. (PT). NBA G League games are aired on ESPN Networks, NBA TV, and NBAGLeague.com.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, the 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at just $19.90 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for IOS and Android.

