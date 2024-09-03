Osceola Magic's 2024-25 Schedule Released

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







Kissimmee, FL - The NBA G League released its 2024-25 schedule today and announced the Osceola Magic will open the season on Friday, November 8 vs. the Austin Spurs, NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. Game time is 7 p.m.

For the fourth consecutive season, the schedule will be split into two parts - a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament and a traditional 34-game regular season. Following the Tip-Off tournament, team records will reset in advance of the 34-game regular season. Each NBA G League team will play 50 games: 24 home, 24 away and two neutral-site games at the annual Winter Showcase in Orlando, FL.

Osceola will play a total of 13 home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season. The 2024-25 Magic schedule also features seven back-to-back contests (five home/home back-to-backs and two away/away back-to-backs).

The Magic will play eight games in November (four home, four away), eight games in December (four home, four away), 10 games in January (three home, seven away), eight games in February (two home, six away) and 14 games in March (11 home, three away).

The schedule features two four-game homestands - November 8-15 (eight days) and March 24-29 (six days). Osceola will also have a five-game homestand from March 9-16 (eight days). The Magic will face two season-long seven-game road trips from November 20-December 6 (17 days) and December 29-January 18 (21 days). The Magic's final game of the season will be on March 29 vs. the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. A breakdown of the 2024-25 schedule is below.

Osceola Magic season tickets, group tickets, suite rentals and single-game tickets are on sale now. Season and group tickets are available for as low as $10 per game. Promotional calendar and broadcast schedule to be announced at a later date. For ticket information, visit OsceolaMagic.com/tickets or call 407.447.2140.

The Magic's complete schedule is available through their official website, OsceolaMagic.com, while the entire NBA G League schedule can be found at gleague.nba.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.