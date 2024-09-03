Indiana Mad Ants Release 2024-2025 Game Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have released their complete schedule for the 2024-2025 NBA G League season.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

Indiana will play 24 home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

The Mad Ants will open the 2024-2025 season on the road as they visit longtime rivals, the Cleveland Charge on November 9 and 10. Indiana will open their home schedule on November 15 for the first of two straight against the Iowa Wolves with a 12:30 afternoon tip on the 15th and a 6 p.m. tip on November 18.

Following the 2024 Winter Showcase and a holiday break, the Mad Ants return home on December 27 and 28 as they host the Salt Lake City Stars; this will be the Stars' first ever trip to Indianapolis and the Mad Ants' first home game against SLC since January of 2018.

On January 7, the defending Eastern Conference champion Maine Celtics visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the affiliate of the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics. January will also see Indiana host the South Bay Lakers (January 14) and make first ever trips to the expansion Valley Suns (January 21) as well as the first ever trip to the Birmingham Squadron (January 25). The team also makes the first ever trip to San Diego to play the Clippers on February 27.

Indiana concludes the home schedule on March 24 with a 12:30 tip against the Windy City Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

