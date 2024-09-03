South Bay Lakers Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - The South Bay Lakers today announced their 2024-25 NBA G League season schedule. South Bay will tip off its 17th campaign in the NBA G League at home versus the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday, Nov. 9, at UCLA Health Training Center.

The Lakers' 2024-25 slate features 24 games at home, including 12 games on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The campaign will consist of nine back-to-back sets, including consecutive games at Mexico City Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 4. South Bay's regular season will conclude with a home back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center against the Santa Cruz Warriors Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25, followed by a back-to-back set at the Iowa Wolves Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29.

The NBA G League season is divided by the Tip-Off Tournament followed by the regular season. South Bay will play 14 games leading up to the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, the NBA G League's annual in-season scouting event located in Orlando, Fla. The league's 31 teams are divided into four regional pods where the teams with the best winning percentage in each pod, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentage across the league, will play for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play at least two games at the event.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, South Bay will open its 34-game regular season slate Friday, Dec. 27, in Cleveland against the Charge. Records for the season will reset, and the top six teams in each conference will earn a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

Spectrum SportsNet will once again serve as the regional broadcast home for South Bay Lakers basketball. The team's entire broadcast schedule for the upcoming season will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.