Skyforce Announces Complete 2024-25 Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its official schedule, powered by POET, for the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

The complete schedule includes the normal slate of 50 games, featuring 24 home games, 24 road matchups and two neutral site competitions. The G League will continue its Tip-Off Tournament for the first 16 games. A 32-game regular season follows the Tip-Off Tournament.

Tip-Off Tournament:

All 31 G League franchises will begin the season by competing in a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, previously known as the Showcase Cup. This will be a continuation from the last three seasons. Teams are broken up into four regional pods in which the first 16 games of the Tip-Off Tournament will be played. These games will be hosted in home markets, meaning the Skyforce will host home games as it normally would leading up to the NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. After the first 16 games, teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Teams who do not qualify to compete for the Tip-Off Tournament will play two games outside of the bracket format as a part of the Winter Showcase in Orlando, FL.

The Skyforce opens the season on Saturday, November 9 on the road against the Iowa Wolves. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CST at Wells Fargo Arena. The home opener will be Tuesday, November 12 versus the Wolves at the Sanford Pentagon, with a 6:30 PM CST tip-off. Five of the first seven games of the Tip-Off Tournament will be at home.

Regular Season Format:

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, NBA G League team records will reset, and a traditional 36-game regular season will be played. For this portion of the season, teams will be split into Eastern and Western Conferences, with 2025 playoff participation based solely on records within the 36-game regular season. The top six teams from each conference will advance to the playoffs, concluding in a traditional NBA G League Finals matchup to determine the league's champion.

For the Skyforce, the slate of regular season games tips off with a road doubleheader against the Valley Suns, the newest member of the NBA G League and affiliate of the Phoenix Suns on December 30-31. The first home games of the regular season will be on January 3 (versus the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7:00 PM CST) and January 4 (versus the San Diego Clippers at 7:00 PM CST) in a back-to-back.

The Skyforce's longest home stand will be four-straight home games from January 17-25. Sioux Falls plays at home in nine-of-14 games remaining after all-star break from late February through March, highlighted by a two-game series with the South Bay Lakers (March 19 at 6:30 PM CST and March 21 at 7:00 PM CST).

Information regarding the rest of single-game tickets will be released at a later date. Season tickets and flex packs for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. For more information, contact a representative at 605-332-0605 or visit our Ticket Central page.

