Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced the team's 2024-25 schedule today. 16 of the team's 24 home games fall on weekend dates at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly named 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season.

Windy City begins the Tip-Off Tournament with a three-game road trip first against the Grand Rapids Gold on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, before traveling east to play the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 12.

Windy City returns to Hoffman Estates for their home opener against Motor City on Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by a Sunday match-up on Nov. 17.

The Tip-Off Tournament will see two more Windy City homestands, with the Bulls hosting the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. Then mid-December features a three-game homestand with a trio of opponents, Windy City hosting the Iowa Wolves on Dec. 7, the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Dec. 13, and the Indiana Mad Ants on Dec. 15.

Windy City will then head to the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando in late December for two to-be-announced-games and to compete for the Championship, wrapping up the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the 2024-25 schedule.

Following Showcase, the team's record will reset for the 34-game regular season, which the Bulls open on the road in Wilmington, Delaware with back-to-back games against the Blue Coats on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 before traveling to Atlanta to face the College Park Skyhawks on Dec. 30.

The New Year sees an eight-game homestand throughout the month of January, beginning with the Texas Legends visiting for games on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. The Grand Rapids Gold come to town on Jan. 6, followed by a back-to-back visit from the Greensboro Swarm on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Windy City then hosts the Birmingham Squadron on Jan. 15. The homestand concludes with two games against the Westchester Knicks on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.

For the remainder of the season, Windy City will take six trips on the road, highlighted by two games against the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, the first contests between the two teams in franchise history. Additionally, Windy City will travel internationally to take on the Raptors 905 on Mar. 15 and Mar. 17.

At home, Windy City hosts nine games spanning February to March, including bouts against the 2023-24 G League Eastern Conference Champion Maine Celtics on Feb. 8 and Mar. 12 and a visit from the Mexico City Capitanes on Mar. 21, the first time that the franchise has played in Hoffman Estates.

Windy City Bulls 2024-25 season ticket memberships are available now and offer exclusive benefits and savings. Group outing deposits ensure priority access to choose games and experiences for groups of 10+. Select single game tickets for home games are also on sale now. To learn more about offerings for the 2024-25 season please call 847.396.7070 to connect with the Windy City Bulls front office or visit WindyCityBulls.com.

Windy City's full home game promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2024-25 season will mark the first NBA G League season with all 30 NBA teams now owning or operating an NBA G League affiliate.

NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

