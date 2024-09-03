Rip City Remix Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, will embark on their 2024-25 season campaign with a four-game road trip beginning on Nov. 8 vs. San Diego Clippers. Led by newly announced Head Coach Sergi Oliva, the Remix's home opener will be a weekend long celebration, tipping off the season on Nov. 22 and Nov. 24 vs. Valley Suns, the newest NBA G League franchise.

The Remix will host multiple Celebration Nights throughout this season, such as Black History, PRIDE, Women Empowerment and Hispanic & LatinX Heritage Night to celebrate the diverse and vibrant cultures within the Portland community. Additionally, the Remix will host exciting events at games such as Trail Blazers Night vs. South Bay Lakers (Dec. 4), and the Winter Wonderland Remix Market prior to tip-off vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (Dec. 7).

To unveil the season schedule release, the Rip City Remix have teamed up with Blane Hartleb, the co-owner of the iconic local speaker store Outrageous Audio, to announce which G League teams fans can expect to see at Chiles Center this fall. Hartleb was the star of a retro-style series of advertisements for the historic speaker shop that went viral for their sense of humor and high energy. The Remix are proud to support local businesses and are excited to continue to showcase Portland's rich music scene throughout the 2024-25 season. Fans can see the schedule release on @RipCityRemix on YouTube.

The Remix's entire 2024-25 schedule can be viewed at ripcity.gleague.nba.com/schedule

Full season and half season ticket packages are available now, while single game tickets will be on sale in October. Visit ripcity.gleague.nba.com/tickets for more information.

